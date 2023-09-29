Kourtney Calls Kim A ‘Narcissist’ On The Premiere Of ‘The Kardashians’

The new season of The Kardashians premiered on Hulu Thursday (September 28th), featuring an explosive fight between Kim and Kourtney. The pair have been at each other’s throats since the Poosh founder accused the American Horror Story actress of copying her wedding for her Dolce & Gabbana show.

During a phone call, Kourtney calls Kim “egotistical” and “selfish.” Regarding her wedding in Italy, she adds, “You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy. You complained from the second you got there ’til the second you left … You couldn’t be happy for me. You couldn’t be happy that I was the center of attention, and you weren’t—”

Kim replies, “I was so happy for you! Why would I not be happy for you?” She then asks her sister to “dig deep and figure out why you hate me so much.” Kim also accuses Kourtney of having a “serious vendetta” against the family—revealing that they have a group chat labeled “Not Kourtney.”

Kourtney later calls Kim a “narcissist,” and when the Skims founder asks her if she’s happy, she replies, “I have a happy life and that happiness comes when I get the f— away from you guys. Specifically you.”