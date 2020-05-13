Kobe Bryant Sports Academy Will Retire ‘Mamba’ Name Out Of Respect

The Mamba Sports Academy has announced plans to change its name to it original name “Sports Academy” months after Kobe Bryant’s tragic death. The academy and their partnership with the family of Kobe Bryant ended after 14 months of “extraordinary” success.

According to TMZ, in a statement on Tuesday, the academy said the decisiol was “mutual.” They explained, “It was a mutual agreement made in accordance with the wishes of his estate. Thank you for respecting that decision in these turbulent times.”

Sports Academy CEO Chad Faulkner added, “Our beliefs and thoughts are Kobe is one of one. ‘Mamba’ is one of one. And with that as we carry on as The Sports Academy, it’s more appropriate to put Kobe in another Hall of Fame, if you will, and to really respect a legacy that is really unrivaled, frankly, and let that live on its own. We will continue to do the work we do.”