‘Knock At The Cabin’ Beats Out ’80 For Brady’ At The Domestic Box Office

Over the weekend, Universal’s Knock at the Cabin became the first movie to bump Avatar: The Way of Water out of the top spot at the domestic box office. The film pulled in $14.2 million, topping 80 for Brady, which debuted in second place at $12.5 million. Knock at the Cabin is also M. Night Shyamalan’s seventh film to debut in the number one spot, according to Deadline.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (February 3rd) through Sunday (February 5th):

1. Knock at the Cabin, $14.2 million

2. 80 for Brady, $12.5 million

3. Avatar: The Way of Water, $10.8 million

4. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, $7.95 million

5. BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas, $6.3 million

6. A Man Called Otto, $4.1 million

7. M3GAN, $3.8 million

8. Missing, $3.7 million

9. Chosen Season 3, $3.64 million 10. Pathaan, $2.7 million

