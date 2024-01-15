Kit Harington Reveals ADHD Diagnosis

Kit Harington is opening up about his mental health struggles. During a preview clip for The Hidden 20% podcast, the Game of Thrones actor told Ben Branson that he was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) during a stay at a rehab clinic.

“I entered rehab drunk, sobered up in there and went, ‘F— this, not you guys in a circle. No, thank you.’ And I left that pretty quick and said, ‘I’ll try to deal with this by myself,’ which didn’t work after about four years,” Harington shared.

Fortunately, he had a better experience at a different rehab clinic—where he received his diagnosis. “I realised that my life was hinging on this. Luckily it was the right place at the right time. I managed to forge a new life from there,” the Eternals actor said.