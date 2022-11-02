Kit Connor Comes Out As Bisexual After Being Accused Of ‘Queerbaiting’

Kit Connor came out as bisexual on Monday (October 31st), after he was accused of “queerbaiting” by some Twitter users. Connor plays a bisexual who is coming to terms with his sexuality on the show Heartstopper.

After a photo surfaced showing him holding hands with Maia Reficco, some accused him of “queerbaiting,” or seeming to be queer and gaining a queer following but maintaining a heteronormative lifestyle.

On Monday (October 31st), Connor returned to Twitter after taking a break from the platform. “back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye,” he wrote.

Several of his Heartstopper costars tweeted their support. Joe Locke, who plays his love interest on the show, wrote, “You owe nothing to anyone. I’m so proud of you my friend.” Sebastian Croft added, “Kit Connor, the world doesn’t deserve you. Love you my friend.”