Kirsten Dunst Talks Anger, Rehab for Depression

Kirsten Dunst is opening up like never before about the demons she battled in her 20s.

The 39-year-old tells The Sunday Times: “I feel like most people around 27, the s–t hits the fan. Whatever is working in your brain, you can’t live like that any more mentally. I feel like I was angry.”

She elaborates, “You don’t know that you are repressing all this anger, it wasn’t a conscious thing.”

Dunst says that medication was involved: “It’s hard to talk about such a personal thing, but it is important to share too. All I’ll say is that medication is a great thing and can really help you come out of something. I was afraid to take something and so I sat in it for too long. I would recommend getting help when you need it.”