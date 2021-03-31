Kirsten Dunst Shares Epic Pregnancy Announcement With 'W'

Bring It On’s Kirsten Dunst is pregnant with her second child with husband Jesse Plemons. They share Ennis, who is 2.

Dunst showed off her blooming bump at a home in Beverly Hills, sprawled across a bed in a white gown with wedding vibes. Sophia Coppola directed the shoot, which also starred Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones/ Dunst, who has starred in Coppola’s The Virgin Suicides(1999), Marie Antoinette (2006) and The Beguiled (2017), said of her relationship with the director: "It's just so beautiful to have that kind of friendship where you've seen each other have children. There are few collaborations, to be honest, where it lasts, where someone knows you that long that's not your family."