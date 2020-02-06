Kirk Douglas Dies at 103

Kirk Douglas, an icon of American entertainment, has died at age 103.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Kirk’s son, Michael Douglas, wrote in a statement shared to social media.

He continued: “To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” he added.

Michael concluded: “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

The 75-year-old shared shots of his father. Kirk was a World War II vet who rose from the child of a ragman to one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood history, starring in more than 80 films and spawning a legendary family of actors and performers. His most famous role was Spartacus.

In 2003, he starred alongside his son Michael and grandson Cameron Douglas in 2003’s It Runs in the Family.