King Charles III To Debut Radio Show On Apple Music

King Charles III makes his radio DJ debut with The King’s Music Room today on Apple Music. Broadcasting from Buckingham Palace, the show will feature his favorite Commonwealth artists from various genres, offering exclusive insights into his musical connections and memories. The playlist includes legends like Bob Marley Kylie Minogue, and Grace Jones along with contemporary talents such as Davido and RAYE. “Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me,” Charles said in a statement. “It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places. But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.” (COS)