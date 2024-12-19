Kimberly Williams-Paisley Couldn’t Speak For Two Years Due To Vocal Cord Paralysis

Father Of The Bride and According To Jim star Kimberly Williams-Paisley spoke to People about recovering from a two-year struggle with a partial paralysis of her left vocal cord, which left her unable to speak above a whisper. “There were days when I grieved and sobbed,” she said about the two years she spent in near silence. “I wondered, ‘Who am I without my voice?’” Despite trying various remedies, including acupuncture, the paralysis took a toll on her emotional well-being. “There was so much shame involved,” she added. “I felt invisible.” Now on the path to recovery, Williams-Paisley is preparing to return to TV as the host of Fox’s reality dating series Farmer Needs A Wife. (Variety)