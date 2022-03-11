Kim Kardashian’s Former Employee Slams Her For Comments About Work

Kim Kardashian has come under fire for telling women to “Get your f***ing a** up and work.”

One of her critics is a former employee who tweeted Wednesday (March 9th), “I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out ‘sick’ more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side.”

In a recent Variety interview, the SKIMS founder said, ““I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f***ing a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments and show up and do the work.”

Fans were so angry about the comment that they went on Twitter calling for a boycott of the family, with one user writing, “Everyone is upset. Stop making the family rich. Boycott all of their products! Maybe they will understand how life really is.”