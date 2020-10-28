Kim Kardashian?s 40th Birthday Party is on a Private Island with Villas

While many spent their 2020 birthdays in their pajamas while on Zoom, Kim Kardashian rented out a private island for a week of birthday celebration. Jealous yet? Just wait – TMZ reports that Kim flew 40 of her friends and family on a private plane, where each was handed keys to their own private villa on the beach. Included on this list was Kris, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, La La Anthony, Corey Gamble, NBA studs Devin Booker and Tristan Thompson, as well as Scott and Mason Disick. It seems that Kanye West was not present for Kim's actual birthday, as he had some work commitments — but he joined the trip for the final few days. But it seems Kim did take some COVID precautions: all guests had to quarantine for 2 weeks before the trip and get multiple tests.