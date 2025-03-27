Kim Kardashian Will Reportedly Testify In Paris Robbery Trial

Kim Kardashian will testify at the trial of a Parisian underground gang accused of carrying out the notorious 2016 robbery at her rented apartment in Paris during Fashion Week. The heist involved armed robbers breaking in, holding her at gunpoint, and stealing jewelry worth $10 million, including a $4 million ring. French authorities spent five years investigating before the case went to trial in 2021, and now, nearly a decade later, legal proceedings are commencing with twelve individuals on trial. Despite previously recounting the harrowing events to a judge, this will mark Kim’s first time giving testimony before a jury. In a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she described the ordeal to her sisters, detailing how she managed to free herself from plastic ties and scream for help from the balcony. (Complex)