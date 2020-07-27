Kim Kardashian West Shielding Kids From Kanye West‘s Crisis, Won’t Film It

Kim Kardashian West will not allow Keeping Up With the Kardashians to film her husband Kanye West‘s latest bipolar incident, TMZ reports. The rapper, who launched a presidential bid earlier this month and is currently staying at their Wyoming ranch, has been sending out distressing tweets this week about divorcing Kim and keeping her mother Kris Jenner, from their kids. Those tweets have been deleted.

While fans may want to see the behind-the-scenes turmoil documented, Kim has banned the show from using his struggles as a storyline, insiders tell TMZ. Shooting has reportedly resumed after a COVID hiatus.

She is also reportedly shielding their four kids from some of Kanye’s outbursts, including one in which he said he had wanted to abort their eldest daughter North, 7. Kim’s sister Kourtney, meanwhile, is helping out by taking her kids to Balboa Island in Newport Beach while Kim reportedly tries to get Kanye help.

Kim also publicly called for “compassion” amid Kanye’s breakdown, and Kris is speaking out too.

Instead of directly addressing Kanye’s state of mind, she posted a video on IG Story of a box of beignets from the bakery Beignet Box.