Kim Kardashian West Sets Criminal Justice Podcast, Loads Mason Up With Junk Food

Kim Kardashian West is continuing her push for criminal justice. Her latest: she will co-host a podcast about criminal justice on Spotify, according to multiple reports. She is teaming up with Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, and together, they will discuss her investigative work in Kevin Keith’s case. Keith was convicted of three murders in 1994. He appealed the case multiple times; in 2018, the Ohio Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal.

Kardashian West is currently studying to become a lawyer, and has worked on several high-profile cases. In 2018, she got the life sentence of low-level drug offender Alice Marie Johnson commuted after appealing to President Donald Trump.

JUNK FOOD

But Kardashian West keeps herself busy in other ways too, primarily by stymieing her siblings’ parenting goals. The 39-year-old shared a shot of herself enjoying what looks like sugary pastries with her 10-year-old nephew Mason, son of her older sister Kourtney Kardashian.

She captioned it, “when I baby sit …”

The mother of three follows the keto diet, and has said before that she cooks gluten and dairy free for her three kids. She previously shared: “A few years ago, the kids and I did muscle testing and found out we have sensitivities to both gluten and dairy. After speaking with my doctor and doing some research, I decided to try a gluten- and dairy-free diet.”