Kim Kardashian West Demands Justice For Stephon Clark

Kim Kardashian West is expanding her quest for legal justice to encompass people shot by police. The KKW Beauty founder has become noted for her drive for prison reform, and now, she is turning to the case of Stephon Clark, a black man shot by police in Sacramento two years ago.

She wrote on social media: “On March 18, 2018 Stephon Clark was murdered by Sacramento police in his grandmother’s backyard. He was a father of 2 & shot over 20 times by the officers. Please sign this petition to demand justice for the family of Stephon Clark.”

West’s call for justice came after Clark’s sister Tiana Parker, who modeled or her brand in the past, messaged her personally and asked her use her “power and privilege” to help her family and shed light on Clark’s story.

“I can’t begin to tell you how much I understand that this is all really traumatizing for you and I’m so sorry,” Kardashian responded. “I emailed someone I know in Sacramento and will for sure post about your brother and bring as much awareness as possible.”

Last year, prosecutors announced they would not charge police in the fatal shooting.