Kim Kardashian Takes Pot Shots at Herself, Family, Sex Tape on ‘SNL’

Kim Kardashian made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, and no one was safe, including herself. She discussed her sex tape, mocked her estranged husband Kanye West and her career.

Dressed in a hot pink bodysuit, the superstar admitted: [“I’m surprised to see me here, too. When they asked me to host, I was like why? I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time. I mean actually I only had that one movie come out, and no one told me it was premiering. It must have slipped my mom’s mind. I’m excited to be here tonight to show you I’m so much more than just a pretty face — and good hair, and great makeup, and amazing boobs, and a perfect. Basically, I’m so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons.”] SOUNDCUE (:40 OC: . . .plastic surgeons.)

She also mocked her estranged husband and step-parent Caitlyn Jenner’s run for political office, saying “I’m not running for president, we can’t have three failed politicians in one family.”

Kim also gave her late father a shout-out, thanking him “opening up my eyes to racial injustice.” After all, she said, “It’s because of him I met my first black person. Wanna take a stab in the dark on who it was? OJ does leave a mark — or several, or none at all I still don’t know.”

She then joked about SNL’s ratings in comparison to hers: “I’m so used to my 360 million followers watching my every move,” she said, sweetly. “How many watch SNL? Like, 10 million? Tonight is a chill intimate night for me.”

Her skits included an Aladdin-themed bit with Pete Davidson and a star-studded riff on The Bachelorette, featuring movie stars John Cena, Chris Rock and Amy Schumer, Chace Crawford (The Boys), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), NBA baller Blake Griffin of the Brooklyn Nets and real-life bachelor Tyler Cameron.

She reportedly put a lot of work into the show, consulting pals Amy Schumer, 40, Dave Chappelle, 48, Ellen DeGeneres, 63, and James Corden, 43, for advice, and her ex, Kanye, who was spotted at her hotel Saturday morning.