Kim Kardashian Struggles To Walk Up Stairs In Dolce & Gabbana Dress

People can’t get enough of a TikTok showing Kim Kardashian struggling to walk up a set of stairs in a silver Dolce & Gabbana dress during Fashion Week in Milan. Kardashian’s longtime friend Stephanie Shepherd shared the video on Sunday (September 25th), with The Kardashians star hopping and taking tiny steps in the tight-fitting dress in order to get around.

In other news, the SKIMS founder also appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan Monday (September 26th) and shared that she’s “just not ready” to date yet, following her breakup with Pete Davidson.

When asked what kind of man she sees herself with next, Kardashian replied with a laugh, “Absolutely no one.” She added, “I’m not looking for anything. I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish school and focus on my kids.”