Kim Kardashian Shows Tristan Thompson Love Amid Rumored Reconciliation With Khloe

Kim Kardashian is signaling her approval of Tristan Thompson amid the serial cheater’s rumored renewed romance with her sister Khloé Kardashian. After being traded from the Boston Celtics to the Sacramento Kings, he posted on IG: “Some people will judge you for changing. Some people will celebrate you for growing.”

Kim “liked” the post of Thompson posing next to an abstract piece of art, writing: “Jamaican Canadian Prophet.”

Khloe, meanwhile, is reportedly giving Tristan another shot. A source told In Touch: “It may not be the most ideal situation because of her trust issues, but she’s desperate to make it work and he’s once again promised to do better.”

The insider added: “He also promised Khloe that things will be different this time around and that he signed with the Sacramento Kings to be closer to her and [their daughter] True, and be a proper family and she believes him.”

Khloé, meanwhile, is posting positive growth stories herself on IG Stories. “Every situation in life is temporary. So, when life is good, make sure you enjoy and receive it fully,” one quote read. “And when life is not so good, remember that it will not last forever, and better days are on the way.”