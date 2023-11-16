Kim Kardashian Shares How She Explained Her Divorce From Kanye ‘Ye’ West To Her Kids

Kim Kardashian opened up to GQ about how she navigated her divorce from Kanye “Ye” West during a cover shoot published on Tuesday (November 14th). The Kardashians star said she used her own parents’ divorce as guidance when it came to telling their four kids.

“I did think about how my parents handled it with us,” she told the outlet, referring to Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr. “I just remember them being open.”

Speaking about the moment she found out that they were splitting up, she said, “I didn’t foresee any of it … I was in the bath, and they called a family meeting. I remember thinking, Please, Lord, don’t let them be getting a divorce. I never had an inkling that it would happen, but I knew that was what they were going to tell us. I felt it.”

As for how she approached her own kids, she added, “Ultimately, what matters is that the kids feel loved and heard … You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age. You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side.”