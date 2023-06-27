Kim Kardashian Says She Conceals Her Emotions Regarding Her Ex-Husband Kanye ‘Ye’ West

Kim Kardashian graced the cover of the latest issue of Vogue Italia and opened up about navigating parenting following her divorce from Kanye “Ye” West.

“If it’s something concerning my kids’ dad and I’m upset, I try not to show as much emotion,” she told the outlet. The Kardashians star shares four children with the “Heartless” singer: 10-year-old North, seven-year-old Saint, five-year-old Chicago, and four-year-old Psalm. “I have to be ready to explain why I’m upset and it might not be appropriate for them to know,” she said.

Commenting on West’s public tirades when the SKIMS founder was dating Pete Davidson, Kardashian said, “I think sometimes people can just be really reactive and it won’t help the situation. It won’t make it go away quicker … I think at some point you just have to surrender to not getting the last word and not having your truth out there. I also saw a really good example from my parents. And that was helpful. It makes me want to be an example for my kids too.”