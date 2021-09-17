Kim Kardashian Says North Is ‘Goth’

Kim Kardashian revealed on Thursday’s (Sept. 16th) episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her oldest daughter, North West, is goth.

The reality star said, All my kids are so different,” referring to her four children, 8-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint West, 3-year-old Chicago West and 2-year-old Psalm West.

According to the SKIMS founder, Chicago is the “girliest girl,” but “North is like goth – she’s into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl.”

She also admitted that her oldest still wants to be an only child and even rides in a different car to school so that she doesn’t have to sit with her siblings.