Kim Kardashian Reveals She Prefers Having Sex With The Lights Off

Despite her ability to pose nude professionally, Kim Kardashian revealed on the latest episode of The Kardashians that she isn’t as comfortable with her body in the bedroom.

“I pretty much have the lights off now,” the SKIMS founder said to Scott Disick, adding that she’d feel “insecure” dating someone much younger than her. The pair were conversing about Cher’s recent romance with Alexander “AE” Edwards, who is 40 years younger than the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer.

“It’s so weird but then I can walk out of a photo shoot with 100 people working on set. I can walk out in a thong,” Kardashian added in a confessional interview. “But if it’s like you’re there with me, I’m like, ‘Wait, don’t look at me! Turns the lights off!'”

On the topic of her dating life, Kardashian said things have been “kind of awkward” since she and Pete Davidson broke up. “The media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly. I just want to sneak around a little bit. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak,” she said.