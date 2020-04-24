Kim Kardashian Reveals Grandmother’s Secret IG, Her Prom Pic

Kim Kardashian knows America needs a laugh, so she’s spilling the beans on her family’s social media secrets and releasing vintage prom pics.

‘CREEP IG’

The 39-year-old SKIMS founder captioned a sweet shot of herself with “favorite ladies” momager Kris Jenner and her 85-year-old grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon with a “fun fact” about MJ. She wrote: “My grandma has a creep IG account to see what we’re all up to.”

She’s been spending more time with her grandmother of late. Kim revealed last month that MJ is staying with her amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PROM PICS

And over on her KKW Fragrance IG profile, Kim shared her prom pic from 1996, featuring a massive updo, skinny brow, pastel pink lipstick. She legit looks like a different person, as does her mom Kris who graces the shot looking slightly older than she does today.