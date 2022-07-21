Kim Kardashian Reunited With Kids After Visiting Pete Davidson In Australia
Kim Kardashian is back at home with her kids after visiting boyfriend Pete Davidson in Australia last week.
The reality star celebrated by posting photos of herself in bed with Saint, Chicago and Psalm Wednesday (July 20th) night with the caption, “Last Nite Bedtime.”
Kardashian’s sleepover with her kids follows a trip to visit Davidson in Queensland, Australia where the comedian is filming Wizards! alongside Orlando Bloom.