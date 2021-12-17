Kim Kardashian Regrets Telling Kanye To Take Off His MAGA Hat

Kim Kardashian recently told Bari Weiss that she regrets telling Kanye West to take off his MAGA hat before a 2018 Saturday Night Live appearance.

She said, “And now looking back, I think, why should he take that off if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for him, so clearly other people like him.”

She added, “I learned a lot from that situation. No matter what, it taught me to be a little bit more empathetic for people that just want to do what they want to do: freedom of speech! And if you want to wear the hat, wear the hat. I respect the fact that he knew exactly what he believed in and always stood by that.”