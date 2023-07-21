Kim Kardashian Regrets Getting ‘Into Another Relationship So Fast’ With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is reflecting on her relationship with Pete Davidson following her divorce from Kanye “Ye” West in 2021.

The SKIMS founder told two of her sisters on Thursday’s (July 20th) episode of The Kardashians that she “definitely jumped into another relationship so fast” with Pete Davidson after she and West went their separate ways.

“It got my mind away from stuff, and that’s not a way to run from things. It’s better to deal, heal—that’s a good one—deal, heal, feel.”

Kim and Pete were together for nine months before breaking up in August of 2022. In an earlier episode of The Kardashians, Kim said she experienced “a lot of guilt” for what West put Davidson through via social media. “He went through a lot because of my relationship,” she said.