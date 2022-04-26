Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Thandiwe Newton + More!

website maker

KIM KARDASHIAN AND PETE DAVIDSON ARE SET TO ATTEND THE WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER: After showing their support for Jon Stewart at the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Ceremony Sunday night (April 24th), Page Six reports that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson will be back in Washington for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this weekend. Headlined by Trevor Noah, one source told the publication, “I don’t think they should feel that they’re safe. Trevor could definitely turn his attention to Kim and Pete.”

THANDIWE NEWTON KISSES LONR. FOLLOWING MAGIC MIKE 3 EXIT: Page Six reports that, after Thandiwe Newton left Magic Mike’s Last Dance “to deal with family matters,” amid speculation that she and her husband Ol Parker were splitting up, the Crash actress was spotted kissing Elijah Dias, also known as Lonr. The outlet writes that the pair engaged in a “a steamy makeout session” after grabbing a bite to eat in Malibu, California, on Saturday (April 23rd).

GWYNETH PALTROW COMMENTS ON NAMING HER DAUGHTER ‘APPLE:’ During an Instagram live on Sunday (April 24th), Gwyneth Paltrow responded to a question about why she and Chris Martin decided to name their daughter after a fruit. Paltrow said, “Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it. I thought it was original and cool. I can’t imagine her being called anything else.” E! News reports that Paltrow told Oprah in 2004, “When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, ‘If it’s a girl I think her name should be Apple. It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know.” She added, “Apples are so sweet and they’re wholesome and it’s biblical.”

TERRY CREWS COMMENTS ON BEING A FORMER ‘TOXIC MALE:’ In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews answered questions about his new memoir, Tough, which will be released on April 26th. When Crews was asked about coming out as a sexual assault survivor, he told the publication, “I feel like that’s literally probably the most important thing I’ve ever done, ever.” Crews also commented on being a former “toxic male.” He said, “As a former, what I would call, ‘toxic male’ — that term ‘toxic masculinity’ has been used a lot, and it’s actually been misused. The term I really love right now is just ‘abuse of power’ — and that really, really resonated with who I was; but then people just had more questions about how this goes down and what forms this, and how do you get control of this? Through all my therapy and through all my adventures over the last few years, I knew it was time and I was very grateful to get this opportunity.”