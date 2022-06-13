Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Regina King + More!

website maker

KHLOE KARDASHIAN SAYS KIM ‘IS IN LOOOOOVVVEEEE’ WITH PETE DAVIDSON: Following the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian responded to a fan’s comment on Twitter about Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson. “kimberly is in LOVE lmao it’s so cute,” the fan wrote. Khloe responded, “Isn’t it??? She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE.”

JACK AND KRISTINA WAGNER SET UP FUND IN THEIR SON’S NAME: People reports that General Hospital co-stars Jack and Kristina Wagner have created The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund, following the death of their son Harrison last week. “We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it,” the couple said in a statement.

REGINA KING MAKES FIRST RED CARPET APPEARANCE SINCE THE PASSING OF HER SON: Entertainment Tonight reports that Regina King stepped out on the red carpet over the weekend for the first time since the death of her son in January. King wore all white and flashed a smile at the Filming Italy festival in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

MELISSA MCCARTHY SAYS SHE CRIED HEARING HALLE BAILEY SING A SONG FROM ‘THE LITTLE MERMAID:’ On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Melissa McCarthy said Halle Bailey’s singing brought her to tears on the set of the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. “I had a truly, really — not weird reaction, just overwhelming. It’s so beautiful and it’s from such a — it’s just different. That girl has got roots down and she sings from her heart. When I heard it, there were like seven of us that just burst out crying because we had not heard it,” she said.

FANS CAN’T GET ENOUGH OF CHRIS EVANS’ BOSTON ACCENT: In a recent red carpet interview with Access Hollywood, Captain America actor Chris Evans let his Boston accent slip out for a minute. “What do you prefer, mustache or no mustache? Be honest!” Evans asks the interviewer. Twitter users have been drooling over the clip ever since.