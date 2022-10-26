Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Orlando Bloom + More!

KIM KARDASHIAN AND PETE DAVIDSON ‘STILL KEEP IN TOUCH:’ Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson remain on good terms, despite their breakup in August. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Pete and Kim still keep in touch. It wasn’t a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they’ve remained in contact.”

ORLANDO BLOOM SHARES BIRTHDAY LOVE FOR KATY PERRY: Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom celebrated his fiancé Katy Perry’s 38th birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute Tuesday (October 25th). Alongside a photo of the couple, he wrote, “Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I’m reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I’m always smiling.”

SHONDA RHIMES SAYS A ‘ROOM FULL OF OLD MEN’ TOLD HER NO ONE WOULD WATCH ‘GREY’S ANATOMY:’ On Tuesday’s (October 25th) episode of theSkimm’s 9 to 5ish podcast, Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes said some executives had doubts about her hit show prior to its debut. “It feels really obvious now, I think, but at the time, you have to remember, there had never been a show in which there was a lead character who owned her sexuality on network television,” she said. “I remember getting called into a room full of old men to tell me that the show was a problem, because nobody was gonna watch a show about a woman who would sleep with a man the night before her first day of work, and they were dead serious.”

CAELYNN MILLER-KEYES AND DEAN UNGLERT ARE ENGAGED: People reports that Bachelor in Paradise alums Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are officially engaged. The pair met on the show in 2019 and have been dating since. On a recent episode of the Help! I Suck at Dating podcast, Unglert shared that he lost the first engagement ring he purchased. “It might be in the garage somewhere but yeah, moral of the story is don’t put your engagement rings in the junk drawer,” he said. “So I did have to go out and buy a placeholder ring for now, but it’s not quite as nice as the first one was.” Unglert added that the proposal will “happen by the time this podcast airs. Maybe. Maybe the day after it airs.”