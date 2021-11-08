Kim Kardashian + Pete Davidson Go Into PDA Mode

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s rumored romance appears to be revving its engines. According to TMZ, the pair appeared to be “very comfortable” with each other at Zero Bond and Campania, smiling and laughing – and making out!

The pair spent a week hanging in NYC, even spending time with her pals, and heading out to Staten Island, where Davidson lives.

Kardashian is reportedly excited to be dating again, but isn’t looking for anything serious. She also has no plans to bring him to pal Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum on Thursday.

“[Kardashian] is not bringing Pete. She will be there solo,” an insider told Page Six.