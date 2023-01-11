Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders + More!

KIM KARDASHIAN’S FORMER REP SAYS THE 2012 FLOUR BOMB ATTACK WAS PLANNED: Kim Kardashian’s former rep, Sheeraz Hasan, revealed in the British Channel 4 documentary The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Dynasty that Kardashian’s 2012 flour bomb incident was an inside job. The SKIMS founder was flour bombed during the red-carpet launch for her True Reflection perfume, which was later blamed on People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. However, Hasan said he told Kardashian at the time, “OK, this is what’s going to happen. You’re going to be fine, you’re going to be safe, but we’re going to create a media moment. If we create media gold, guess what’s going to happen? Everyone’s going to be talking about your perfume, everyone’s going to buy it.” He added, “Are the team in on it? Of course, they’re in on it.”

PETE DAVIDSON IS SPOTTED GETTING COZY WITH CHASE SUI WONDERS IN BROOKLYN RESTAURANT: Pete Davidson doesn’t waste any time. Shortly after the news broke that he and Emily Ratajkowski were going their separate ways, the Saturday Night Live alum was spotted snuggling up with his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders at a restaurant in Brooklyn. The pair were photographed looking at Davidson’s phone together, as Wonders wrapped her arm around his shoulders. According to TMZ, eyewitnesses say they shared a kiss and left together with their food.

JUDGE JUDY CALLS PRINCE HARRY ‘SELFISH’ AND ‘SPOILED:’ Judge Judy isn’t holding back her opinion when it comes to Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare. The reality star called the Duke of Sussex “selfish” and “spoiled” for writing about his family. “I will tell you that I would be furious, and would think that that child or that grandchild was a selfish, spoiled, ungrateful one,” she said on Tuesday’s (January 10th) episode of Good Morning Britain. “That’s what I would feel, and be really hurt,” she added.

STEVE HARVEY SAYS HIS DAUGHTER LORI HARVEY IS IN A ‘REALLY GOOD PLACE’ FOLLOWING HER SPLIT FROM MICHAEL B. JORDAN: Steve Harvey appeared on Tuesday’s (January 10th) episode of the Today show and commented on how his daughter, Lori Harvey, is doing after breaking up with Michael B. Jordan last year. When co-host Jenna Bush Hager asked him if he’s offered her “any advice,” he replied, “See I gotta be careful about how I answer this … I’m not allowed to talk about anything. I’ve given her advice quite a few times but you know, it’s difficult ’cause she’s 25.” Commenting on the difficulty of being a public figure, he added, “She’s done a really good job of figuring it out and getting it right. And I think she’s in a really good place in her life right now. I think she’s content with Lori and I think that’s a great place for her to start from.”