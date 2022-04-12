Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Relationship With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is sharing some cute details about her relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the SKIMS founder said the pair have found a special kind of comfort together.

“He’s just super genuine, and it’s just super fun to just hang out and do nothing then watch TV and just do nothing. My favorite thing is finding someone to do nothing with. It’s the best,” Kardashian said.

She continued, “We just like run errands. You can be distracted with people, but you can’t be with anyone and do nothing.”

On Monday (April 11th), Kardashian also posted photos of the pair being affectionate at dinner, captioning the post, “late nite snack.”