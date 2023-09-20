Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr., Sheri Shepherd + More!

KIM KARDASHIAN AND ODELL BECKHAM JR. ARE ‘HANGING OUT:’ People reports that Kim Kardashian may have a new man in her life. A source told the outlet that the Kardashians star and Odell Beckham Jr. have been “hanging out.” This news comes after it was reported that the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Wood, went their separate ways.

SHERRI SHEPHERD SHARES THAT SHE GOT BREAST REDUCTION SURGERY: Sherri Shepherd revealed on the season two premiere of Sherri Monday (September 18th) that she underwent breast reduction surgery. The 30 Rock actress explained that the weight of her breasts “became really, really painful,” and that her back was “hurting very badly.” She added, “It was little bittersweet because I love my old girls. My best friends, I call them. They grew up with me. They have been with me through thick and thin. This was a relationship with the boobs and I didn’t care. I loved them.” However, now she feels “lighter” and like she can “sit up straight.”

JOE MANGANIELLO AND CAITLIN O’CONNOR ARE ‘CASUALLY SEEING EACH OTHER:’ It appears that Joe Manganiello may be moving on after filing for divorce from Sofia Vergara in July. The Magic Mike actor is “casually seeing” Winning Time actress Caitlin O’Connor, according to People. A source told the outlet that the pair met in a hot tub during an “unofficial” after party for the HBO drama about the Los Angeles Lakers. “They were talking the whole time!” the source said.

HUGH JACKMAN AND RYAN REYNOLDS TAKE A WALK TOGETHER IN NEW YORK CITY: Hugh Jackman is spending time with his friend, Ryan Reynolds, following the announcement that he and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, are divorcing. The Deadpool 3 actors were spotted out for a walk together in New York City on Monday (September 18th).