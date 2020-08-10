Kim Kardashian ‘Not Happy’ With Kanye West‘s Presidential Bid But Wants To ‘Save’ Marriage

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are not on the same page when it comes to his presidential campaign, but they are determined to save his marriage, People reports.

The 43-year-old launched a bid for the presidency last month, which dovetailed with a news cycle about his bipolar disorder. Amid his break down, he divulged personal details about his troubled relationship with Kim, and their quandary about possibly aborting their eldest child North. He shared details on the campaign trail and Twitter, and the pair appeared to be living separate lives for several weeks.

But now, they are reconnecting in private in a bid to save their marriage, even if they are in severe disagreement on several other issues.

According to the source, the couple is currently in the Dominican Republic, where the “focus is on their marriage. They decided to travel together so they can be away in private,” the source says, adding that Kim is “exhausted.”

“Between the kids, work, and dealing with Kanye’s bipolar episodes, it’s been hard for her to think clearly,” the source says of the Kim, who shares daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and 14-month-old Psalm, with Kanye.

The source says Kim is just trying to “save her marriage.”

“Kanye has made it clear that he will continue to run for president. Kim is not happy about it, but this isn’t her focus,” the source says. “She just wants to do what’s best for the kids. And she thinks finding a way to save her marriage is what’s best for them.”