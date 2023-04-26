Kim Kardashian, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry + More!

STARS ATTEND L.A. LAKERS GAME: According to Entertainment Tonight, celebrities came out in droves for the L.A. Lakers game on Monday night (April 24th). Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and Saint West all cheered on Tristan Thompson from the sidelines. Saint was even wearing a Lakers jersey with Thompson’s new number on it. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were featured on the jumbotron ahead of King Charles’ coronation in May. Other stars in attendance included Adam Sandler, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Timothy Olyphant.

DANIEL RADCLIFFE AND ERIN DARKE WELCOME THEIR FIRST CHILD TO THE WORLD: Harry Potter is all grown up! On Tuesday (April 25th), Daniel Radcliffe’s rep confirmed with People that he and his girlfriend, Erin Darke, are officially parents. This comes after The Daily Mail published photos of Radcliffe pushing a stroller in New York City. No further details are currently available about the pair’s first child.

ALEXANDER LUDWIG CELEBRATES FIVE YEARS OF SOBRIETY: According to Page Six, Hunger Games actor Alexander Ludwig celebrated five years of sobriety over the weekend. “It’s pretty crazy to me that five years ago to the day, I was so lost, so confused and so scared about where my life would go,” he said in a video shared to Instagram. “All I knew was that I had an issue and a problem that needed to be fixed.” The Bad Boys For Life actor added, “If you’re struggling, be brave enough to ask for help and take it from me, there really is hope at the end of the road, there really is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

FANS SPECULATE ABOUT ROMANCE BETWEEN GLEN POWELL AND SYDNEY SWEENEY: According to Page Six, rumors are swirling around Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. The pair posed for photos on the red carpet at CinemaCon in Las Vegas Monday (April 24th) to promote their forthcoming film Anyone But You. The two actors couldn’t seem to keep their eyes off one another, and the outlet reports Powell’s girlfriend, Gigi Paris, recently unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram. Some are speculating that the couple have broken up and that romance is brewing between Powell and Sweeney.