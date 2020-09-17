Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio Among Celebs To Freeze IG in Protest

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Ruffalo, Jamie Foxx, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Cara Delevegne, Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Cambell, Sebastian Stan, Nick Kroll, Rachel Zoe, Isla Fisher, Natalie Portman, Sarah Silverman, Ashton Kutcher and dozens of other celebrities joined the Stop Hate For Profit initiative and froze their Instagram and Facebook accounts for 24 hours to hold Mark Zucherberg’s tech company accountable for the what they say is hate and propaganda.

“I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed,” Kardashian, who has 188 million followers on Instagram, wrote in a post on Tuesday evening. “Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be ‘freezing’ my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit.”

Stop the Hate for Profit, Anti-Defamation League, NAACP and Color For Change has a number of demands for Facebook and IG, lined out in a petition including: