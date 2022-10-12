Kim Kardashian, Kanye ‘Ye’ West, Scarlett Johansson

KIM KARDASHIAN IS PAYING FOR EXTRA SECURITY AT HER KIDS’ SCHOOL DUE TO KANYE ‘YE’ WEST’S SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS: TMZ reports that Kim Kardashian is paying for more security at her kids’ private school, after her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West revealed the name of the school on Instagram. West has been trying to convince Kardashian to enroll their kids at his Donda Academy, which is not an accredited school.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON OPENS UP ABOUT BEING ‘HYPERSEXUALIZED’ EARLY IN HER CAREER: On the 500th episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Scarlett Johansson shared that she was “hypersexualized” from a young age in Hollywood. “I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do. I remember thinking to myself, ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old.’ It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something that I was fighting against,” she told Shepard. The Black Widow actress added, “Because I think everybody thought I was older and that I’d been [acting] for a long time, I got kind of pigeonholed into this weird hypersexualized thing. I felt like [my career] was over,” she explained. “It was like, ‘That’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played.’ And I was like, ‘This is it?'”

KEVIN BACON SAYS HE LOST ‘MOST’ OF HIS MONEY TO BERNIE MADOFF’S PONZI SCHEME: Kevin Bacon appeared on Monday’s (October 10th) episode of the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, and shared how he lost “most” of his money in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi Scheme. “We had most of our money in Madoff,” Bacon said. “There’s obvious life lessons there — if something is too good to be true, it’s too good to be true.” Entertainment Tonight reports that Bacon could have lost “millions of dollars.” The Footloose actor added, “Certainly, you get angry and stuff, but I have to say, there were a lot of people who were much worse off than we were – old people, people whose retirement funds were completely decimated. So there’s always going to be somebody that’s going to have it a lot worse than you.”

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI SEEMINGLY COMES OUT AS BISEXUAL: In a TikTok video shared on Monday (October 10th), Gone Girl actress Emily Ratajkowski seemingly came out as bisexual. Ratajkowski shared a video from another TikTok user who says, “if you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?” Ratajkowski smiled as she then panned the camera to show the green velvet couch she was sitting on.