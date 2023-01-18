Kim Kardashian, Kanye ‘Ye’ West, Anika Noni Rose + More!

KIM KARDASHIAN ‘ISN’T PAYING ATTENTION TO’ KAYNE ‘YE’ WEST’S NEW MARRIAGE: Kim Kardashian isn’t bothered by Kanye “Ye” West’s new marriage to Bianca Censori. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “The marriage and relationship is real to Kanye and Bianca,” but Kardashian “isn’t paying attention to it.” Instead, the SKIMS founder is “focused on the well-being of her children.”

ANIKA NONI ROSE MARRIES JASON DIRDEN: Brides reports that Dreamgirls actress Anika Noni Rose married Jason Dirden in Los Angeles in October. Rose met Dirden in 2014 on the set of A Raisin in the Sun on Broadway. The Princess and the Frog actress told the outlet that she recorded a special cover of Norah Jones’ “Come Away with Me” for their first dance. She also said Zola star Colman Domingo had guests doing the electric slide. “Colman Domingo, our officiant, started doing the electric slide, which is something that I never thought was going to be at my wedding, but it was so much fun! Everybody knows a line dance, so all ages danced to that—there was an intergenerational joy and connection that was so fun to see,” she said.

CHRIS MELONI CLARIFIES THAT HE AND ICE-T ARE NOT IN FACT FEUDING: Law & Order: SVU stars Chris Meloni and Ice-T are having a good laugh at the National Enquirer’s claim that the pair are feuding. Meloni shared a screenshot from an email the Enquirer sent to Ice-T to Twitter on Monday (January 16th). The letter stated that Ice-T is “envious of the attention Mr. Meloni has received.” The Oz actor wrote, “So… @FINALLEVEL was sent this. He was kind enough to let me know we were feuding.” Ice-T commented, “LOL… Clownass MFs.. Chris is my MF man! F’em They just make BS up. Crazy.”

ELIZABETH CHAMBERS HASN’T TOLD HER CHILDREN ABOUT HER NEW BOYFRIEND: Elizabeth Chambers told fans during an Instagram Q&A Monday (January 16th) that she hasn’t told her children about her new boyfriend, Ricardas Kazinec. “They don’t know he’s my BF,” she wrote. “Over the past two and a half years, my main (and only) priority has been to mitigate trauma and protect my kids at all costs.” Chambers is currently in the process of divorcing disgraced actor Armie Hammer.