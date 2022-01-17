Kim Kardashian Is Upset With Kanye ‘Ye’ West For His Co-Parenting Comments

Kim Kardashian is making it clear to Kanye “Ye” West that she wants to set “healthy boundaries.” In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked that will be released on Monday (January 17th), West claims that Kardashian’s security team wouldn’t let him into Kardashian’s house with their daughter North after he picked the kids up from school one day.

A source told People that, while it’s true that West was “not allowed inside” the house that day, Kardashian’s security team “didn’t stop him from seeing the kids, picking them up or dropping them off.” The source continued, saying, “He just can no longer walk inside her home without her permission,” and that Kardashian “has a right to privacy and is trying to set healthy boundaries.”

Apparently, the need to set these boundaries arose from West making “recent unannounced visits” to Kardashian’s home. In the Hollywood Unlocked interview, West is quoted as saying, “Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children. Ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain’t gonna gaslight me.”