Kim Kardashian Is ‘Re-Evaluating’ Her Relationship With Balenciaga Following Controversial Ad

Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Sunday night (November 27th) about Balenciaga’s controversial ad campaign for kids. The advertisements included children holding teddy bears that were wearing harnesses, a sight which upset many people.

Kardashian, who has partnered with the luxury brand for some time now, wrote on Twitter that she was “disgusted” and “outraged” by the ads but needed to speak with the Balenciaga team before addressing the issue.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period,” she tweeted.

Following intense backlash, Balenciaga killed the campaign and apologized for the images. “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology,” Kardashian said.

Later, she added that she is “currently re-evaluating” her “future with Balenciaga,” based on “their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”