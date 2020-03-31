Kim Kardashian Has Some Regrets + Launches SKIMS Benefit

Kim Kardashian took a walk down memory lane, and discovered it wasn’t always pretty. She shared old school shots that stretched back to her college era.

She wrote of a shot with pal Allison Statter: “Found this pic of Allison and I from college and it made me LOL I have so many questions. What is this hair style? My turquoise liner?”

But it also made her mull a return to her blonde locks: “My hair is gonna be so healthy after this quarantined time. Contemplating dying it blonde when we can have human interaction again.”

SKIMS RELAUNCH

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear, with a 1 million-person waitlist, has restocked. The product dropped Monday, six months after the brand bowed and sold out within the first 24 hours.

Anyone who cashes in before they sell out again, will contribute to the $1 million the mogul promised to donate to families affected by COVID-19 after the sale.

In a statement, she said: “I am so grateful to all of you who have supported SKIMS since we first started six months ago. It’s been a dream of mine for so long, and has only been possible because of your love for what we do. Our six-month anniversary has fallen in the middle of a global crisis so more than ever, it’s our responsibility to give back and do what we can to help others.”