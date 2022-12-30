Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jameela Jamil + More!

KIM KARDASHIAN HAS A ‘FANTASY’ ABOUT GETTING MARRIED A FOURTH TIME: Kim Kardashian spoke with Gwyneth Paltrow on The goop Podcast recently and said the “fourth time’s a charm” when it comes to marriage. When Paltrow asked her if she would ever get married again, she responded, “I don’t know,” but added, “I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth’s time’s a charm, it’s gonna — it’s gonna work out.”

JAMEELA JAMIL OPENS UP ABOUT EHLERS-DANLOS SYNDROME: The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil took to Instagram on Wednesday (December 28th) to share that she has a rare tissue disorder called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. After stretching the skin on her face and extending her arm, she said, “It pertains to my joints. As you can see, nothing bends the right way, everything bends the right and the wrong way.” She said she wanted to inform people about of the disorder “in spite of the fact that people like to make fun of me over my health.” The She-Hulk actress also wrote in the video caption, “Ps. Sorry I don’t talk about this more often. The internet made fun of me over my health problems and it made me suicidal for a while. But they are just a bunch of ignorant arseholes who haven’t a hundredth of our strength, they can’t imagine surviving what we survive, so they choose to gaslight us about it all instead. I’m done not talking to the people who MATTER about this hugely important subject because a bunch of people lucky to have good health, have no souls. Let’s raise awareness on this subject together, and save some motherfucking lives!”

COURTNEY LOVE SAYS SHE WAS FIRED FROM ‘FIGHT CLUB’ FOR GOING ‘NUCLEAR’ ON BRAD PITT: On a recent episode of the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, Courtney Love explained that she was fired from the 1999 movie Fight Club and replaced by Helena Bonham Carter because she didn’t want Brad Pitt to play her late husband, Kurt Cobain, in a potential film. She recalled telling Pitt, “I don’t know if I trust you, and I don’t know that your movies are for profit. They’re really good social justice movies, but … if you don’t get me, you kind of don’t get Kurt, and I don’t feel like you do, Brad.” She added, “I wouldn’t let Brad play Kurt. I went nuclear. I don’t do Faust. Who the f – – k do you think [you] are?” Apparently, Pitt approached her again about a Cobain biopic in 2020. “My friend Cameron Crowe [told me] Brad Pitt was put on this earth to stalk you for Kurt, which has been going on since 1996,” she said.