Kim Kardashian Gives Away Spoilers To Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel fans are not happy with Kim Kardashian right now. On Monday (December 27th), Kardashian posted Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers to her Instagram stories, including screenshots from the ending.

One person tweeted, “I’ve muted everything Spider-Man related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I’m watching it tomorrow….Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole f–––ing spoiler on her ig.” Another person wrote, “Kim Kardashian has 273,000,000 IG followers & just spoiled tf out of Spider Man in her stories lmaooo.”

Kardashian quickly deleted the stories in response to the outcry, but it was too late for many. E! News says that guest appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home have been “kept under wraps for months,” but not anymore.