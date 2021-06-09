Kim Kardashian Gets Diamond & Plan B in Mail, Security Alerted, Sends Kanye Love

Kim Kardashian’s security team is on red alert after intercepting a package from a deranged fan, TMZ reports. It included a diamond engagement ring and a Plan B. Sources say the package was sent to Kim on June 3rd, and they suspect it was sent by someone who’s appeared there uninvited several times.

He also posted a self-made marriage certificate and another item that read, "Queen Kimberly” is “sitting up in thy big castle alone waiting for her Knight in Shining Armor.”

His social media accounts have been shut down, and Kim’s team has filed a restraining order against him.

Kim sent her ex Kanye West some birthday love, despite their impending divorce. She wrote on social media: “Happy Birthday Love U for Life! 🎈”