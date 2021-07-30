Kim Kardashian Gets Cease and Desist Letter Over SKKN Trademark

Kim Kardashian has hit a roadblock in her efforts to trademark “SKKN” for her new beauty line.

According to TMZ, lawyers for Beauty Concepts LLC sent a cease and desist letter to the SKIM’s founder’s legal team, claiming that they have provided salon and skin care services under the SKKN+ brand,owned by Cydnie Lunsford, since 2017. In addition, the company claims it applied to register the SKKN+ logo, which uses the same block letters, with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in March.

Kardashian’s attorney, Michael G. Rhodes, told the outlet, “We certainly appreciate and support small businesses, and our hat is off to Ms. Lunsford. But the question at hand is one of trademark law and we’ve not done anything deserving of legal action by her.”

He continued, “We are disappointed that she has chosen to run to the media knowing that we were scheduling a call for tomorrow, requested by her attorney. So while disagreeing with the letter, we’re hopeful that we can smooth things over once both sides speak.”

In the letter, Beauty Concepts said Kardashian’s trademark application for “SKKN” is a ripoff of their moniker and simply adding “By Kim” does little to differentiate the brands.