Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade + More!

KIM KARDASHIAN POSTS TO INSTAGRAM TO REMEMBER HER LATE FATHER: On the 19th anniversary of her father Robert Kardashian’s death, Entertainment Tonight reports that Kim Kardashian shared a note he wrote to her on her Instagram stories. “Kim – I’m at Lawry’s for Uncle Larry’s birthday. I have my pager. I’ll be home around 10 or 11. I love you,” Robert wrote in the letter, signing it, “Daddy.” Kim captioned the post, “19 years ago my daddy passed away. I miss coming home to these notes that I could hardly read w[ith] his lefty handwriting. I love you so much dad I can always feel you.”

GABRIELLE UNION SHARES VIDEO OF HER DAUGHTER KAAVIA JAMES IN ‘LITTLE MERMAID’ COSTUME: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s three-year-old daughter Kaavia James is ready for Halloween. On Saturday (October 1st), Union posted a video of Kaavia James happy as a clam in a Little Mermaid costume near the ocean. The adorable video shows Wade and Kaavia James dancing together as well. Union captioned the post, “You know we had to set off Halloween season right. May I present ‘Ariel & Her Sea Legs’ for awards consideration. #RepresentationMatters.”

TOPHER GRACE AND ASHLEY HINSHAW ARE EXPECTING THEIR THIRD CHILD: That ‘70s Show star Topher Grace appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show Friday (September 30th) and shared that he and LOL actress Ashley Hinshaw are expecting their third baby. Grace joked, “Everyone says on the first baby, they’re like, ‘Congratulations!’ On the second, they’re like, ‘Congratulations,’ and on the third baby, there’s like a question mark at the end, like, ‘Congratulations?'”

MARK CONSUELOS CELEBRATES KELLY RIPA’S 52ND BIRTHDAY: On Sunday (October 2nd), Mark Consuelos celebrated his “sexy” wife Kelly Ripa’s birthday on Instagram. Sharing photos of Ripa and their travels together, the All My Children actor wrote, “Happy Birthday Sexy!!! What a year of accomplishments. So proud of you.”