Kim Kardashian Dropped $200K On Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross Necklace

Kim Kardashian has dropped nearly $200,00 on a necklace once owned by Princess Diana.

Page Six Style confirmed Wednesday (January 18th) that the reality star spent $197,453 on the former royal’s iconic amethyst-and-diamond cross necklace. According to a Sotheby’s press release, Kardashian’s rep beat out three other bidders with a price “more than double it’s pre-auction estimate.”

The auction house wrote on Instagram that the Attallah cross, created in the 1920s, was one of Princess Diana’s favorite pieces. It is understood that she is the only person to have ever worn the necklace, and it has not been seen in public since her death in 1997.