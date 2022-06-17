Kim Kardashian Did Not Ruin Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic Dress

website maker

Believe it or not, Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress was not ruined when Kim Kardashian wore it to the 2022 Met Gala last month.

According to a Q&A posted on Ripley’s Instagram account Thursday (June 16th) the “Happy Birthday” dress was already showing some wear and tear before it was leant out to the reality star.

They wrote, “A report written on the dress’s condition in 2017 states ‘a number of seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given how delicate the material is. There is puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes,’ among other instances of damage.”

They added, “Kim Kardashian wearing the dress has been hotly contested, but she did not personally damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala.”

The dress will be on display at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Hollywood until fall 2022.