Kim Kardashian Denies Buying Ancient Roman Artifact

Kim Kardashian denies buying an ancient Roman artifact that the U.S. government is attempting to return to Italy.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, a statue dating back to first or second century Rome was shipped to the U.S. in 2016. The paperwork listed “Kim Kardashian dba Noel Roberts Trust” as the importer of the artwork.

A representative for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star denies she made the deal and sources tell the outlet that he purchase was made by her estranged husband Kanye West as a part of a larger shipment of artwork.

The federal government is working to retrieve the piece because Italian officials determined the statue is a cultural treasure that was essentially looted from an archaeological site.